Cross-Chapman, Lilia WATERVLIET Lilia Cross-Chapman passed away on May 18, 2020. Lilia was the loving wife of Brent Chapman; and mother of Angela Cross and Calvin Cross. Lilia was a member of Trinity Church in Watervliet and was employed at Family Dollar. Survivors also include several siblings, in-laws and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.