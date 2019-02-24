|
|
Adams, Lillian A. NASSAU Lillian A. Adams, 82 of Nassau, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St Peter's Hospital. Lillian was born in Albany lived and attended Castleton Union High. She was a homemaker and worked as a companion with Alzheimers patients. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Malden Bridge. She was very active in Guild Care day program Predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Adams; siblings, Margaret Wing, Charles Ennis, Earl Ennis, Jeanette Menetto, Ruth Peter, Sidney Ennis; Marvin Ennis. Lillian is survived by her three daughters, Cindy Dudley, Dianalynn Connelly and Barbara Lawson; brother Raymond E. Ennis. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Friday, 11 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home 165 Columbia Tpk. Rensselaer, N.Y. Interment will be in Horizon View Cemetery, Castleton. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019