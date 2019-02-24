Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian A. Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian A. Adams Obituary
Adams, Lillian A. NASSAU Lillian A. Adams, 82 of Nassau, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St Peter's Hospital. Lillian was born in Albany lived and attended Castleton Union High. She was a homemaker and worked as a companion with Alzheimers patients. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Malden Bridge. She was very active in Guild Care day program Predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Adams; siblings, Margaret Wing, Charles Ennis, Earl Ennis, Jeanette Menetto, Ruth Peter, Sidney Ennis; Marvin Ennis. Lillian is survived by her three daughters, Cindy Dudley, Dianalynn Connelly and Barbara Lawson; brother Raymond E. Ennis. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Friday, 11 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home 165 Columbia Tpk. Rensselaer, N.Y. Interment will be in Horizon View Cemetery, Castleton. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now