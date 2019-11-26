Cohen, Lillian ALBANY Lillian Cohen, 88 of the Massry Residence in Albany, died on November 15, 2019. Lillian was born in Brooklyn to Rae and Samuel Davis. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948. Lillian attended Brooklyn College and was a lifelong learner. On August 6, 1955, Lillian married Gerald "Jerry" Cohen, of blessed memory, and enjoyed 58 years of married life together. Lillian lived in Brooklyn with her family until 1969, when they moved to Port Jefferson Station, N.Y. She had a long and productive career as a tax examiner with the Internal Revenue Service until retiring in 2004. Lillian was a member of North Shore Jewish Center in Port Jefferson Station, where she tirelessly ran the bingo program for many years. She also proudly worked for the Suffolk County Board of Elections until moving to Albany in 2014. Lillian was a member of Congregation Ohav Shalom in Albany, and enjoyed volunteering with the cooking group at a local homeless shelter. Lillian will especially be remembered for her exuberant and loving embrace of life. Her high school yearbook described her as "full of vim and pep; always right in step." Lillian loved to meet people and learn about their lives; she was genuine and warm, and a friend to all. She selflessly devoted her life to her family and friends. Her positive perspectives and boundless energy touched many. Perhaps her best legacy will be that which she leaves to her grandchildren - the threads of her warmth, humor, and wisdom already woven tightly into their being. Survivors include Lillian's sister, Marion Devens (Joseph, of blessed memory) of Monroe Township, N.J.; her daughters, Amy Cohen Anneling (Martin) of Slingerlands, Jody Ference (Reed) of Slingerlands, and Pamela Godwin (Kenneth) of New York, N.Y. Lillian leaves seven grandchildren: Alexander and Mariele Anneling, Sean Ference (Seri), Ryan Ference (Rachel), Daniel Ference, Juliet and Allie Godwin; and one great-grandson, Naftali Ference (Sean). Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cohen. Services and interment were held on Long Island Those wishing to remember Lillian in a special way may make a memorial contribution to any of the following organizations: The Good People Fund https://www.goodpeoplefund.org/, To Life https://tolife.org/, . To leave an online condolence message for Lillian's family please visit our website, www.levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019