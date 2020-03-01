Little, Lillian E. WYNANTSKILL Lillian E. Little, 84 of Hidley Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland. Lillian was born on January 12, 1936, in Troy to the late William L. and Helen Northrup Evans. She married Charles F. Little on May 16, 1959, in Wynantskill and celebrated their 60th anniversary last year. Lillian was a faithful member of the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, serving her church for over 50 years, volunteering to help those in need and participating in women's retreats. Lillian was a wife and mother at home, raising three boys. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting, teaching microwave cooking, snowmobiling and boating down the Erie Canal with friends. Survivors in addition to her husband Charles F. Little include her sons, Scott C. (Becky) Little, Perry L. (Darshan) Little and Randall J. Little; along with her grandchildren, Charles A. Little, Randall S. (Hillary) Little, Ethan T. Little, Chantel S. Little and Michelyn M. Little; her sister-in-law Barbara J. Evans; and dear nieces and nephews. Lillian was the sister of the late Howard and Neal Evans; and aunt of the late David N. Evans. Services and burial will be private and held at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to make a stop at Chuck's home for a visit. If desired donations in memory of Lillian E. Little may be made to the First Reformed Church, 413 Main Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020