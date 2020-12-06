Skarka, Lillian H. LOUDONVILLE Lillian H. Skarka of Loudonville, passed away December 1, 2020, at 104 years of age. She was born May 7, 1916; the daughter of Conrad and Maude (Hulslander) Hammann; sister of four brothers: George, William, Kenneth, and Frederick; and three sisters: Mae, Harriett, and Lois, all deceased. She was the mother of Kenneth Anthony Skarka (Bonnie) of Loudonville, and the late Kathleen (Skarka) Young (Eugene) of Liverpool, N.Y. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kenneth A. Skarka, Jr. (Ashley), Keith Skarka (deceased), Kara Skarka (Nathan Barrett), Laurel (Skarka) Archer (Brett), Jocelynn (Skarka) Lathrop (Justin), E. Brent Young (Jamey Graham), Jennifer (Breeden) Montague (Samuel), and Joshua Breeden (Pamela) and 16 great-grandchildren. Lillian graduated from Roessleville High School, and was employed by New York Telephone Company until her marriage on December 28, 1940 to Dr. Anthony Skarka. She worked with her husband in his dental practice for many years. She was past president of the Dental Auxiliary and former member of Wolferts Roost Country Club. She was an avid bridge player; and a voracious reader loving all genres and especially historical fiction. Often driving herself, she eagerly attended her church meetings, book club gatherings, and other social events; doing so well into her 90's. She was a very outgoing, friendly person; always pleased to stop and visit with friends in the neighborhood during her daily walks. Holidays were made especially delightful by her social graces and delicious homemade fare. She will lovingly be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness, patience, and generosity, as well as her fun-loving, competitive nature. May she rest in peace. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Glenmont, Route 9W, where a graveside service will be held on Monday. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions in Lillian's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 510 Albany-Shaker Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211 or any other charity of their choice
