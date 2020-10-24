1/
Lillian Hofmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hofmann, Lillian TROY Lillian Hofmann, 89 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her residence. Lillian was born outside of New York City on December 10, 1930, and was the daughter of the late William and Anna Heines Hofmann. Lillian was with ARC of Rensselaer County and had made many friends over the years. She also attended her beloved day program - The Eddy DayBreak in Troy over 18 years. She was a Willowbrook class member and a staunch advocate of those with intellectual disabilities. Services for Lillian will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved