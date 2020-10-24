Hofmann, Lillian TROY Lillian Hofmann, 89 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her residence. Lillian was born outside of New York City on December 10, 1930, and was the daughter of the late William and Anna Heines Hofmann. Lillian was with ARC of Rensselaer County and had made many friends over the years. She also attended her beloved day program - The Eddy DayBreak in Troy over 18 years. She was a Willowbrook class member and a staunch advocate of those with intellectual disabilities. Services for Lillian will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy.