Ellis, Lillian I. AVERILL PARK Lillian I. Ellis, 67 of Penny Lane, died suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence. Relatives and friends may call at the Salem United Methodist Church, 349 Shaver Road, West Sand Lake on Wednesday, September 4, from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery, Barberville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Lillian I. Ellis to the , 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019