Ellis, Lillian I. AVERILL PARK Lillian I. Ellis, 67 of Penny Lane, died suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence. Born in Albany, she was daughter of the late Clifford F. Clark Sr. and Eileen G. Stokes Clark; and wife of 50 years of George E. Ellis. She was a lifelong resident of Averill Park, a graduate of Averill Park High School and earned her L.P.N. from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Lillian held many jobs and positions throughout her life, but none as important as being a homemaker and the family matriarch. She was always organized and willing to help anyone who needed it. She enjoyed garage sales and loved every moment spent with her family, often putting others needs before her own. Survivors in addition to her husband, include her children, Tracy (Richard) Varian of Nassau, Eileen G. (Keith Sr.) White of Averill Park, Tonja (Greg) Cates of North Carolina, George (Kelly Lynch) Ellis of Averill Park, and Tena (Daniel Guyup) Ellis of Mayfield; her siblings, Clifford F. Clark Jr. of West Sand Lake, Monte Clark of Voorheesville, Jane Dzembo of Troy, and Colleen Stevens of Castleton; her beloved 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her step-mother, Colleen Clark of Clearwater, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Keith White Jr.; and her siblings, Gloria Fisher, Joseph T. Clark, John Clark, and Theresa Cano. Relatives and friends may call at the Salem United Methodist Church, 349 Shaver Road, West Sand Lake on Wednesday, September 4, from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Charlie Yang, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Brookside Cemetery, Barberville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Lillian I. Ellis to the , 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019