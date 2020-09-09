1/1
Lillian J. Taylor
Taylor, Lillian J. COHOES Lillian J. Taylor, 86, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded in love by her daughter and grandson at the Eddy Village Green. Born in Cohoes to Harold and Mary (Keefe) Doty, Lillian was a lifelong Cohoes resident. Lillian worked at the former Troytown Shirt Corp., the former Star Woolen Mills and the former Barclay Home Products. She then became a certified nursing assistant at the former Mary Alice Ford Nursing Home from which she retired. Lillian is survived by her beloved daughter, Ann Marie Bessette (Peter Daley) and her cherished grandson, Michael J. Bessette of Cohoes. She leaves behind her sisters, Mary (late Charles) Abbott, Eileen (late Neils) Jensen, and Dorothy (William) Taylor; her brother, William (Dawn) Doty; her sister-in-law, Heidi Doty; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Reverend Harold Doty and Joseph Doty; and by her sister, Shirley Doty. Lillian's family would like to thank the staff at House #12 at the Eddy Village Green for their care and compassion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes.Relatives and friends may visit at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes from 9-11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
