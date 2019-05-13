Kunicki, Lillian SCHODACK Lillian (Blumenthal) Kunicki, 96, passed away May 11, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in the Bronx, NY, she moved to Schodack with her husband, Theodore Kunicki, in 1951 and worked for 20 years as Town Assessor at Schodack Town Hall and participated in many community organizations and events throughout her life. Since 2009, she lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. with her son, Ronald, and his wife. Catherine. Lillian is survived also by her son, Stuart Kunicki, and his wife, Cindy of Marietta, Ga. She was a loving "Bubby" to her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place 12 - 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 at Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton, NY. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Albany Times Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019