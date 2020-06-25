Lillian Lavers "Pat" Siebert
Siebert, Lillian "Pat" Lavers BRUNSWICK Lillian "Pat" Lavers Siebert, 86 of Bulson Road, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Manhattan, she was daughter of the late Gerald Lavers and Lillian Sherrif Lavers and wife for 64 years of Allen Siebert. She had resided in Cherry Plain for 48 years and most recently in Brunswick. Pat was co-owner with her husband Allen of the Bridgeway Pub in Cherry Plain from 1971 to 1998, which was known for round and square dancing. Pat was a friend to everyone she met. Her greatest passion was being a loving grandma and great-grandma (GG). She loved spending time with family. Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, James (Dianne) Siebert Sr., Brunswick and Edward (Dawn) Siebert, S.C.; four grandchildren, Valerie (Ryan) Myers, James Siebert, Jr., Corey (Alexa) Siebert and Matthew (Akiko) Siebert; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Sophie, Olivia, and Leo; a brother William (Blanche) Lavers; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Lavers. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Berlin Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Lillian 'Pat' Siebert to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.
