Cady, Lillian M. EAST GREENBUSH Lillian M. Cady of East Greenbush, returned to the Lord peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Glen S. and Elisabeth A. Cook. She was born onto this Earthly world on April 11, 1925, along with her twin sister Marian. Mrs. Cady graduated from East Greenbush Central High School (now Columbia High School) in 1943, and from Albany Business College in 1944. She was a longtime employee of Huyck Felt Company and retired from the N.Y.S. Facilities Development Corp. She was a member of the East Greenbush Order of the Eastern Star Van Rensselaer chapter 256, and a devoted member of the Greenbush Reformed Church where she belonged to and led prayer and bible study groups. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 22 years, Roger E. Cady; son Bruce A. Cady; twin sister Marian (Walter) Hay; brother Glen P. Cook (Beatrice); and sister Helen (Thomas) Rhodes. She is survived by son Roger A. Cady (Kathleen); and daughters, Ramona (Michael Butler) Cady and Sharon (Kevin O'Brien) Cady; along with grandchildren, Joshua Cady, Amy Cady (Sean Padgett), and Shelby Cady; and numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews who she loved dearly. Funeral services will be a private ceremony for immediate family only. The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen Commons for the wonderful care provided over the past four years which allowed her to enjoy life for those extra years. A celebration of life event for family and friends will be held when health and safety circumstances allow and be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Lillian's wish was that donations be made to the Greenbush Reformed Church, P.O. Box 460, East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 9, 2020.
