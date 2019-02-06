Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gooley, Lillian M. EAST POESTENKILL Lillian M. Gooley, 88, of North Road, Averill Park, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Born in East Poestenkill, Lillian was the last of 13 children of Alvin and Nettie Carnrick Catlin and the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Charles Gooley. After graduating from Troy High School in 1946, Lillian worked at Montgomery Ward as a bookkeeper. Married in June 1950 to Charles, she was a dedicated wife and caring mother. As a strong woman of faith, Lillian volunteered for many years at her church on the Missionary Team, the Ladies Aid Society and taught Sunday School. She had a beautiful voice and sang in church often. After raising her family, she worked at a retirement church home for 24 years. Lillian and Charles enjoyed traveling and visited every state within the continental United States. Hobbies included assisting her husband with beekeeping for 40 years and annual maple sugar production. Lillian will be most fondly remembered by her family for her passion of knitting, as she recently completed an afghan for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian was a member of the former Community Church of Grafton and, for 12 years, was a member of the Tamarac Twirlers where she and her husband Charles enjoyed square dancing. Lillian was predeceased by her siblings, Mildred Knudsen, Theodore Catlin Sr., Sanford Catlin, Evelyn Flint, Laura Richter, C. Wilbur Catlin, Clifford Catlin, Gertrude Catlin, Elmer Catlin, Bernice (nee Catlin-Taylor) Hiller, Dorothy Frosch, and Donald Catlin. Survivors include her children, Karen (Howard) LaVine of Lithia, Fla., Wayne (Diane) Gooley of Beavercreek, Ohio, Daryl (Leona) Gooley of East Poestenkill and Diane Crandall of Hoosick Falls; 10 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Relatives and friends are invited to call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 8, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, at the funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Brookside Cemetery, Barbersville. Following the service friends are invited to a reception at the church hall of the First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill. The family request donations in memory of Lillian M. Gooley be made to the Capital City Mission 259 So. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202 Visit





Gooley, Lillian M. EAST POESTENKILL Lillian M. Gooley, 88, of North Road, Averill Park, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Born in East Poestenkill, Lillian was the last of 13 children of Alvin and Nettie Carnrick Catlin and the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Charles Gooley. After graduating from Troy High School in 1946, Lillian worked at Montgomery Ward as a bookkeeper. Married in June 1950 to Charles, she was a dedicated wife and caring mother. As a strong woman of faith, Lillian volunteered for many years at her church on the Missionary Team, the Ladies Aid Society and taught Sunday School. She had a beautiful voice and sang in church often. After raising her family, she worked at a retirement church home for 24 years. Lillian and Charles enjoyed traveling and visited every state within the continental United States. Hobbies included assisting her husband with beekeeping for 40 years and annual maple sugar production. Lillian will be most fondly remembered by her family for her passion of knitting, as she recently completed an afghan for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian was a member of the former Community Church of Grafton and, for 12 years, was a member of the Tamarac Twirlers where she and her husband Charles enjoyed square dancing. Lillian was predeceased by her siblings, Mildred Knudsen, Theodore Catlin Sr., Sanford Catlin, Evelyn Flint, Laura Richter, C. Wilbur Catlin, Clifford Catlin, Gertrude Catlin, Elmer Catlin, Bernice (nee Catlin-Taylor) Hiller, Dorothy Frosch, and Donald Catlin. Survivors include her children, Karen (Howard) LaVine of Lithia, Fla., Wayne (Diane) Gooley of Beavercreek, Ohio, Daryl (Leona) Gooley of East Poestenkill and Diane Crandall of Hoosick Falls; 10 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Relatives and friends are invited to call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 8, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, at the funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Brookside Cemetery, Barbersville. Following the service friends are invited to a reception at the church hall of the First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill. The family request donations in memory of Lillian M. Gooley be made to the Capital City Mission 259 So. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202 Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. Funeral Home Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc

2691 Ny Highway 43

Averill Park , NY 12018

(518) 674-3100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close