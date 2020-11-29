1/1
Lillian Mae (Stone) Cowan
Cowan, Lillian Mae (Stone) ALBANY Lillian Mae (Stone) Cowan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the home that she shared with her daughter on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at the age of 100. She was the widow of Henry H. Cowan; daughter of the late Samuel and Jannie (Williamson) Stone; mother of Michael S., Eric C., Diane E., and the late Donald H. Cowan; and grandmother of the late Ogena R. Cowan and the late Michael A. Cowan. Despite being predeceased by all her siblings and closest friends, in addition to her three children, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson and one great-great-granddaughter, she leaves a host of extended family and friends to mourn her passing. For to all who knew her she was truly, "above the rubies" - Proverbs 31: 10-31 KJV. The family wishes to thank Dr. Lev Barats, Kristienna Doro, F.N.P., Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, Dr. George Eisele, Vernell Allen and the Community Hospice for all the loving care they gave her. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Interment will be in Kinderhook Cemetery. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
