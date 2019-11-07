Mallery, Lillian Mae COLONIE Lillian M. Mallery, 87 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Brunswick on June 26, 1932, Lillian was the daughter of the late James F. Sr. and Ella (Chittenden) Smith. Lillian grew up in Troy and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, class of 1950. She was an employee of the former N.Y. Telephone in Troy and retired from Verizon with more than 30 years of service. Surviving Lillian is her devoted husband of 64 years, Lawrence H. Mallery; her loving daughters, Laurie J. Amsler and Lee Ann (Randy) Houseworth; grandsons, Thomas M. Rigney Jr. and Daniel L. (Megan) Rigney; former son-in-law Thomas M. Rigney Sr.; great-grandchildren, Addelyn Rigney, Aiden Rigney and Joshua Amsler. Also surviving is her dear sister Marilyn Russell. Lillian was predeceased by her brother, James F. Smith Jr.; son-in-law Randy L. Amsler Sr.; eldest grandson Master Sgt. Randy L. Amsler Jr.; and great-granddaughter Alicia Amsler. Funeral services were privately held at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019