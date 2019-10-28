Konikoff, Lillian R. TROY Lillian R. Konikoff, loving mother and grandmother, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1918, in Saratoga Springs. She was predeceased by her parents, Minnie and Sam Silverhart; her husband, Irving Konikoff; her daughter, Sandra Konikoff; three of her brothers, Jack, Otto, and David Silverhart; and her two sisters, Sylvia and Gertrude. She is survived by her son, Mark (Judith); three grandchildren, Sarah, Mike, and Isaac; and six great-grandchildren. Lillian was an expert seamstress, an excellent cook, and a keen business person. She loved to garden, and was renowned for her "walking" onion plants, her pickled green tomatoes, and her chili sauce. Lillian was always both photogenic and friendly (as seen in the photo taken in her 101st year), and she had many friends, both in the business world and her neighborhood on Euclid Ave. in Troy. For many years she owned and operated the Sanmar Shoe Store on 3 3rd Street in downtown Troy. She was the go-to person for children's shoes, especially for problem feet. For the past decade, she resided first at The Eddy assisted living facility on Burdett Ave., and then at the Eddy Heritage House on Tibbits Ave. Many thanks to the devoted staff who took such good care of her. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. A grave side service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at Beth El Cemetery, Bell Avenue, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to Templ Beth El, 411 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY, 12180 or to a . To leave the family an online condolence please visit: levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 28, 2019