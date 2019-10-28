Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian R. Konikoff. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Graveside service 2:30 PM Beth El Cemetery Bell Avenue Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Konikoff, Lillian R. TROY Lillian R. Konikoff, loving mother and grandmother, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1918, in Saratoga Springs. She was predeceased by her parents, Minnie and Sam Silverhart; her husband, Irving Konikoff; her daughter, Sandra Konikoff; three of her brothers, Jack, Otto, and David Silverhart; and her two sisters, Sylvia and Gertrude. She is survived by her son, Mark (Judith); three grandchildren, Sarah, Mike, and Isaac; and six great-grandchildren. Lillian was an expert seamstress, an excellent cook, and a keen business person. She loved to garden, and was renowned for her "walking" onion plants, her pickled green tomatoes, and her chili sauce. Lillian was always both photogenic and friendly (as seen in the photo taken in her 101st year), and she had many friends, both in the business world and her neighborhood on Euclid Ave. in Troy. For many years she owned and operated the Sanmar Shoe Store on 3 3rd Street in downtown Troy. She was the go-to person for children's shoes, especially for problem feet. For the past decade, she resided first at The Eddy assisted living facility on Burdett Ave., and then at the Eddy Heritage House on Tibbits Ave. Many thanks to the devoted staff who took such good care of her. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. A grave side service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at Beth El Cemetery, Bell Avenue, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to Templ Beth El, 411 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY, 12180 or to a . To leave the family an online condolence please visit:







Konikoff, Lillian R. TROY Lillian R. Konikoff, loving mother and grandmother, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1918, in Saratoga Springs. She was predeceased by her parents, Minnie and Sam Silverhart; her husband, Irving Konikoff; her daughter, Sandra Konikoff; three of her brothers, Jack, Otto, and David Silverhart; and her two sisters, Sylvia and Gertrude. She is survived by her son, Mark (Judith); three grandchildren, Sarah, Mike, and Isaac; and six great-grandchildren. Lillian was an expert seamstress, an excellent cook, and a keen business person. She loved to garden, and was renowned for her "walking" onion plants, her pickled green tomatoes, and her chili sauce. Lillian was always both photogenic and friendly (as seen in the photo taken in her 101st year), and she had many friends, both in the business world and her neighborhood on Euclid Ave. in Troy. For many years she owned and operated the Sanmar Shoe Store on 3 3rd Street in downtown Troy. She was the go-to person for children's shoes, especially for problem feet. For the past decade, she resided first at The Eddy assisted living facility on Burdett Ave., and then at the Eddy Heritage House on Tibbits Ave. Many thanks to the devoted staff who took such good care of her. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. A grave side service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at Beth El Cemetery, Bell Avenue, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to Templ Beth El, 411 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY, 12180 or to a . To leave the family an online condolence please visit: levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations