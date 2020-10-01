Samuel, Lillian Ruth ALBANY Lillian Ruth Samuel, 89, the daughter of the late Clara Benjamin and Frank Samuel, was born on July 20, 1931, in Evergreen, Ala. She was called home to rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She attended public school in Evergreen. She worked for Albany Memorial Hospital, Tobin Packing Company, and Albany County Nursing Home as the department and supervisor head of housekeeping. Lillian loved God first and her beloved family. She was considered the "Mother" of Star Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved only son, Larry Samuel. She leaves to mourn her death, her two granddaughters, Lavinia (Carlos) Garrett, and Tracy Samuel; her special daughter, Rheanna Terry whom she cared for from the early age of eight months; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gale W. Samuel and Patricia Faulkner. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. in Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Albany. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com
