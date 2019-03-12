Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Scofield-Pooler. View Sign









Scofield-Pooler, Lillian GLENMONT Lillian N. Scofield, 94, formerly of Chatham, died on December 18, 2018, at home, peacefully, surrounded by family following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Frances and Albert Navarra. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert V. Scofield, five sisters and one brother. She is survived by three children, Joan Bakelaar (Bob) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Roberta Jeracka of Selkirk, and Robert Scofield (Barbara) of Topeka, Kan.; two grandchildren, Andrew Jones (Kelly) of Richmond, Va. and Lynn Scofield of Topeka; and two great-grandchildren. She was employed as a secretary for over 30 years in the New York State Legislature. She was the first woman who operated The Scofield Insurance Agency in Columbia county. She was active in the New York State Republican Party, a member of the Chatham Post 42 American Legion Auxiliary and secretary of the Queechy Lake Club. She was a devoted wife and mother. She loved golf, volunteering in hospitals in Naples, Fla., music, literature, and traveling. She was a communicant of St. Williams Catholic Church. A memorial service and celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019

