Deeb, Lillian V. Koury GLENMONT Lillian V. Koury Deeb, 94 of Timber Lane, Glenmont went to be with her Lord Jesus at home on Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Koury and wife of the late Alfred A. Deeb Sr. Lillian loved her church family and had a deep passion for prayer, worship, and the Word of God. She was an adventurous woman who loved to travel, especially to the ocean with her family. She had a great sense of humor and took every opportunity to enjoy life, even boogie boarding at the age of 85. Survivors include her seven children, Alfred Jr. (Roseann), Mary Mayo (Michael), Charles (Elaine), Robert (Joann), Sally Deeb, Alma Dudas (George), and Laurie Gericke (David); two cherished brothers, George and Peter Koury and brother-in-law Harry Hakeem all of Albuquerque, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lillian was a devoted wife, mother and a cherished "Sittou" to her 24 grandchildren and "Sitti" to her 46 (plus) great-grandchildren. Her love for her family was only surpassed by her love for the Lord. She was predeceased by her siblings, Linda Hakeem, Lorraine Mogab, Naseeb and Joseph Koury; daughter-in-law Lynn Deeb; and great-granddaughter Cecelia Trimble. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in Legacy Church, 282 Elsmere Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. Relatives and friends may call at the church Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to Legacy Church, at the above address or Albany County Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online links at funeral home site. For more information please visit







