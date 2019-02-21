Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda A. McLaughlin. View Sign

McLaughlin, Linda A. COLONIE Linda A. McLaughlin passed away on February 18, 2019, at home. She was born on September 22, 1939, daughter of the late Harry J. and Eleanor (Logan) Rickert. Linda always had room in her heart for all, and touched many lives. She enjoyed being with family and using these moments to create loving memories without fear of embarrassment or making the family cringe. As long as she made everyone around her laugh at her antics, it was mission accomplished; and yes, the family does have the pictures to prove it. She enjoyed when we teased and kidded around with her, for she knew that it was done with love and affection. She also received great pleasure in giving it right back. It is in these memories that she will be remembered and so sorely missed. Linda was independent, free spirited and uninhibited. Her life was an adventure. She loved traveling and doing things with her best friend Noreen. They were truly two peas in a pod and each other's better half. To her inner circle of friends, Dave, Mary Estelle, Barbara, Carol, and anyone else we may have inadvertently failed to mention, we thank you for the love, support and friendship you shared with each other and bestowed upon our mother. You all held a very special place in her heart. Linda was a life member of the Marine Corps Auxiliary League for over 40 years, a member of the Polish America Citizens Club, Town of Colonie Senior Citizens- Christ Our Light Seniors Club and a communicant of St. John's Lutheran Church of Colonie. She is survived by her children, Michael McLaughlin (Tracy), Kathleen Slagen (Steve), Kristine Kanellis (Nicholas), Daniel McLaughlin (Claudia), and Michelle McLaughlin "and her gentleman friend" Garrett Pape; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra McCullough. The family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the Colonie Police Department for their understanding, compassion, patience and professionalism throughout. On a final note, we would like everyone to know that Linda's final wish was for her to be an anatomical gift to Albany Medical Center. However due to circumstance beyond her control this wish could not be fulfilled. It is the family's intention that by sharing this information it will add to the awareness of her desire to help others. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a honoring Linda's memory and wishes.







McLaughlin, Linda A. COLONIE Linda A. McLaughlin passed away on February 18, 2019, at home. She was born on September 22, 1939, daughter of the late Harry J. and Eleanor (Logan) Rickert. Linda always had room in her heart for all, and touched many lives. She enjoyed being with family and using these moments to create loving memories without fear of embarrassment or making the family cringe. As long as she made everyone around her laugh at her antics, it was mission accomplished; and yes, the family does have the pictures to prove it. She enjoyed when we teased and kidded around with her, for she knew that it was done with love and affection. She also received great pleasure in giving it right back. It is in these memories that she will be remembered and so sorely missed. Linda was independent, free spirited and uninhibited. Her life was an adventure. She loved traveling and doing things with her best friend Noreen. They were truly two peas in a pod and each other's better half. To her inner circle of friends, Dave, Mary Estelle, Barbara, Carol, and anyone else we may have inadvertently failed to mention, we thank you for the love, support and friendship you shared with each other and bestowed upon our mother. You all held a very special place in her heart. Linda was a life member of the Marine Corps Auxiliary League for over 40 years, a member of the Polish America Citizens Club, Town of Colonie Senior Citizens- Christ Our Light Seniors Club and a communicant of St. John's Lutheran Church of Colonie. She is survived by her children, Michael McLaughlin (Tracy), Kathleen Slagen (Steve), Kristine Kanellis (Nicholas), Daniel McLaughlin (Claudia), and Michelle McLaughlin "and her gentleman friend" Garrett Pape; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra McCullough. The family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the Colonie Police Department for their understanding, compassion, patience and professionalism throughout. On a final note, we would like everyone to know that Linda's final wish was for her to be an anatomical gift to Albany Medical Center. However due to circumstance beyond her control this wish could not be fulfilled. It is the family's intention that by sharing this information it will add to the awareness of her desire to help others. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a honoring Linda's memory and wishes. Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations