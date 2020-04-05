Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda B. Stackman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stackman, Linda B. ALBANY Linda B. Stackman, 69 of Albany, and Bradenton, Fla. passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, after an extended and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on January 9, 1951, to Charlotte and Harry Feingold in New York City. Linda graduated from Bayside High School in Queens and from SUNY Albany. She also received a master's in social work at SUNY Albany. Linda's professional life was devoted to public service. She spent most of her career working in health policy development for the New York State Department of Health, retiring in April of 2009. Linda was committed to universal coverage and was known as a superb analyst and writer. She was most proud of her role in helping to establish New York State's Child Health Plus program, which brought universal coverage to children. She launched a program partnering with community-based organizations to help with enrollment, a program that flourished and expanded, and today is an integral part of enrollment efforts for New York State of Health. Linda was an inspiration to all who knew her as she battled and refused to be defined by her cancer. She decided early on to face her disease head on with incredible determination. She showed a level of courage very few could equal. Her strength, positive outlook and sense of humor had a huge effect on everyone she came in contact with. Linda was kind, generous and loyal, and fiercely devoted to her family and friends. She loved to travel, and was also a prolific reader and an animal lover of the highest order. She dearly loved her pets over the years including, Maggie, Piranha, Freckles, Smoky and Jeter. She was preceded in death by her father Harry Feingold; and her stepfather Ralph Pliskin. She is survived by her loving husband P. Gannon FitzPatrick; her mother Charlotte Pliskin; her sister Andrea (Edward) Finkelstein; stepsister Joanne Sheeron; her dear friend Judith Arnold; stepdaughter Tina (Bill) Herchenroder; stepson Eric (Kathy) FitzPatrick; and five grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Grace, Julia and Joshua. There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.



