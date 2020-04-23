Brown, Linda ALBANY Linda Brown, 71 of Albany, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 20, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Agnes Bishop. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara (Ron), Dale and Lenny. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Bill; children, Diane (Robert) Moore, Deborah (Robert) Mengel, William (Natasha) Brown, Charles Brown and Nancy (Jeff) Harris; grandchildren, Mariah and Robert Mengel, Jasmine and Karmine Brown, Charlize Brown and Kalair Marshall, Jeffrey and Victoria Harris; great-grandchildren, E'Siah, K'Yani and King; brother David (Johanne) Bishop; brother-in-law Jim Dennis; sister-in-law Mary Bishop. Linda was a huge fan of the Yankees, and loved taking trips to the Turning Stone Casino. She especially loved spending time with her family. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020