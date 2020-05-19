Linda C. LaCross
LaCross, Linda C. VALATIE Linda C. LaCross, 70, died peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Linda was currently residing at The Grand Rehab. & Nursing at Barnwell in Valatie. Linda is survived by her sister, C. Dawn Kardys (Ron); and by her niece, Paula Kardys. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Catherine Tokarz LaCross. Funeral services will be held privately at a later date at the convenience of the family. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
