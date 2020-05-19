LaCross, Linda C. VALATIE Linda C. LaCross, 70, died peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Linda was currently residing at The Grand Rehab. & Nursing at Barnwell in Valatie. Linda is survived by her sister, C. Dawn Kardys (Ron); and by her niece, Paula Kardys. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Catherine Tokarz LaCross. Funeral services will be held privately at a later date at the convenience of the family. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.