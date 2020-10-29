Sheridan, Linda Dale Lohmann PLEASANTON, Calif. Linda Dale Lohmann Sheridan, of Pleasanton, Calif. and formerly of Clifton Park, passed away on October 18, 2020, after a long illness. Born on July 3, 1943, in Brooklyn to Charles and Bernice Lohmann, she was raised in Demarest, N.J. and graduated from high school as a member of the New Jersey All State Chorus. She later graduated from the Holy Names Hospital Nursing School. Linda is survived by her sisters, Carol Lohmann Doell, and Diane (Bernd) Gluecklich; and her children, Christopher (Nancy) Sheridan, Lynn (Michael) Merritt, Geniene (Michael) Tetrault and Matthew (Lee Ann) Sheridan. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tamara, Carolyn, Michael, Patrick, Morgan, and Brian; the father of her children, Edward Sheridan, and many nieces and nephews. After traveling the world during her husband's military service, Linda worked as a nurse in many private care facilities and hospitals, first in South Bend, Ind. and then Buffalo. Linda settled in Clifton Park for 36 years and raised her family to adulthood. When her children began college she too returned to complete her registered nurse degree at Russell Sage College while simultaneously working for the N.Y.S. Commission of Quality Care. She was active in the Clifton Park Volunteer Ambulance Corp, St. Edward's Choir and the Girl Scouts, leading an exchange trip with Girl Guides to Burnley, England. In Burnley she met her predeceased lifelong friend Barbara Green. Linda cherished her time at her cottage on Owasco Lake, camping on Cape Cod (while visiting surviving lifelong friend Barbara Fallon) and camping in the Adirondacks, vacationing at Disney Orlando and tending to her floral gardens that surrounded her pool and home. She loved her pets: Cavan, Cali and Mittens. Hindered by her mobility Linda still was able to tour the Great Wall of China, Cruise to Alaska and Mexico and visit Yosemite. Later in life, Linda moved to Pleasanton, Calif. to be away from the harsh winters of the Northeast. She resided at the Stoneridge Community where she developed rich relationships with a wonderful and supportive group of friends. While at Stoneridge she enjoyed participating in the choral group, gardening, off premises' excursions, seeing the model train display come to life and helping in the "Pantry." Linda imparted lessons of life to her children and grandchildren and passed knowing her children loved her. A memorial Mass in St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park will be celebrated at a future date. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Linda to the East County Animal Shelter, 4595 Gleason Dr., Dublin, CA, 94568 or the Clifton Park Ambulance Corps. at www.cphmems.org/donate