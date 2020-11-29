Delfs-Shanley, Linda (Hardy) COHOES Linda Delfs-Shanley (Hardy), a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend, passed away on November 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief but mighty battle with COVID-19 at the age of 81. She was born on May 28, 1939, to the late Herbert and Dorothy Hardy and grew up in the City of Albany. Linda was the life of every party and was known for her tenacity, wit, charm, take charge and accept no nonsense attitude and her undying love for her friends, family, and fur babies. She was always there to inspire a laugh or impart invaluable wisdom to those around her. Linda loved sitting on her deck with her friends and neighbors drinking Coors Light and always welcomed all to join her in laughter. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Shanley; and her granddaughter, Ariana Delfs. She is survived by daughter Linda Blais (Mike); son Mark Delfs (Julie); grandchildren, Kacey Booth(Dan), Alixondra, and Jonah; brother Stuart Hardy (Marsha); great-grandchildren, Beliza and Brody Fallas; as well as nieces and nephews. Linda's larger than life personality will be remembered always by the many lives she touched. She was an original woman who lived her life the way she wanted, pulled no punches, and made no apologies for it. Services will be held privately by the family and determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society be made in Linda's name. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com