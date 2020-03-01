Koblenzer, Linda Ethel (Cross) SCHENECTADY Linda Ethel (Cross) Koblenzer, 81 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on, February 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia after a brief illness. Linda was born in Springfield, Mass. on August 6, 1938, to the late Stanley N. Cross and Ruth (Moody) Cross. She was predeceased by her brother, Forrest "Woody" C. Cross. Linda graduated in 1960 from SUNY Albany with her bachelor's degree in English. She was a devoted housewife and enjoyed many pastimes. She was an Avon Representative for several years, an avid reader of mystery novels, cooking gourmet meals, sewing, and yoga. Linda was passionate about many organizations including, The Narcolepsy Network, for which she coordinated a local support group. She traveled extensively with her husband Allen to many places including Greece, Turkey and the lower 48 states. Linda is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Allen G. Koblenzer Jr.; son, Lee (Sharon) Koblenzer; daughter, Kate Koblenzer; and her loving grandchildren, Jonathan Koblenzer, Kara Koblenzer, Krystal (Adam) Faraone, and Kasey Moutray. Linda is also survived by her beloved family members including cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and many friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, with Pastor John Chesney officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Hans Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Those who wish may make a contribution in Linda's memory to the following charities: Narcolepsy Network Inc at: narcolepsy.org, the Community Hospice at: communityhospice.org or the at: donate3.cancer.org/ For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020