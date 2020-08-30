Farina, Linda F. (Mannix) HALFMOON Linda F. Farina (Mannix), 59 of Halfmoon, and formerly of Brunswick, Troy and Schenectady, peacefully entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Linda was the daughter of the late Anthony and Dolores Leonetti Farina and was a graduate of Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons and Siena College, where she earned her B.A. in finance. After Linda earned her degree from Siena College, she then was an assistant manager at Northeast Savings Bank prior to being employed at JAF Motors and then in the mortgage department of Troy Savings Bank. Linda was very involved with the activities of her children having volunteered at Troy P.S. #18 PTA as well as at Brunswick Little League. Mother of Kathryn Mannix, Michael Mannix and Melissa Mannix, all of Troy, and the late Nicole Mannix, who are survived by their father W. Thomas Mannix; sister of Cynthia (Robert) Maslyn of Niskayuna, Mary (Michael) Eaton of Brunswick and Lisa (Frank Jr.) DePalma of Castleton; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Linda's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all from the St. Mary's/St. Peter's Oncology Hematology Group for their loving care. Funeral services were held privately for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to help progress for a cure to the American Cancer Society
