Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Matthew's Church Mountainview Road Voorheesville , NY

Hensel, Linda (Kerzic) VOORHEESVILLE On Monday, July 29, 2019, Linda (Kerzic) Hensel, adoring mother of two and grandmother of one, died at the age of 65. Linda was born on November 17, 1953, in Little Falls, N.Y., to John and Clara (Marocco) Kerzic. She received her bachelor's degree, in business administration, from the University at Albany in 1985 and would retire as an employee of the State of New York after nearly two decades working for its Department of Corrections. On May 30, 1980, she married Stephen John Hensel, with whom she raised two sons, Stephen and Christopher, in the village of Voorheesville as part of a loving 39-year marriage. Set apart by her passion for all things involving her loved ones, Linda often expressed her affection by giving them more gifts than they could use or realize they needed. Her unique vivacity enlivened their family gatherings, where she seemed everywhere at once, her enthusiasm for conversation lifting her to the next before she could finish the last. With unrelenting curiosity, she gained more information about those close to her than she could possibly keep to herself. Linda also enjoyed gardening and had taken up her mother's knack for crocheting lovely blankets, stockings, and sweaters. She was admired for her sense of humor, particularly for how well she demonstrated the virtue of being able to laugh at herself. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and dear sister-in-law. She is survived by her husband; her sons and their wives; her brother Gary; her sisters, Cindy and Carole and their husbands; her grandson Ethan; and her nephews, nieces, cousins, and aunts. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, a funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Matthew's Church on Mountainview Road in Voorheesville with a reception to follow in the adjoining community room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to the







