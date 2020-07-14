1/
Linda J. Moran
1945 - 2020
Moran, Linda J. KINDERHOOK Linda J. Moran, 74 of Kinderhook, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Robinson Terrace Nursing and Rehab. Born on July 22, 1945, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Louise (Dimmick) Van Alstyne. Linda was a lifelong Kinderhook resident and a graduate of Ichabod Crane High School. She received a master's degree from SUNY Oneonta and taught elementary school at Ichabod Crane for over 30 years. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Valatie and a member of Winding Brook Country Club and its "Nine Hole Loose League." After her retirement, she enjoyed cruises and traveling, especially to Europe and was an avid dog lover. She is survived by one son: Scott A. Moran (Rebekah) of Knoxville, Tenn. and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her husband William J. Moran Jr. died previously. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, in the Kinderhook Cemetery, with Reverend Samantha Perret officiating. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. In lieu of flowers or for those who wish, contributions may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534 or Valatie Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 242, Valatie, NY, 12184.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kinderhook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
