Fitzpatrick, Linda L. SELKIRK Linda L. Fitzpatrick, 61, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home. Born in Albany on August 19, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Kathleen Wagoner; and mother of the late Billy Fitzpatrick. Survivors include her children, John, Linda, Raymond (Karen), Ivan, Bonny and Kathleen Fitzpatrick; siblings, Jacob Wagoner, Madeline Moore and Robin Vessels; her companion, Victor Nava; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019