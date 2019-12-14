Frodyma, Linda L. EAST GREENBUSH Linda L. Frodyma, 73 of East Greenbush, passed on from this life Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after a short struggle with an unexpected illness. Born January 28, 1946, in Stroudsburg Pa., Linda was the daughter of the late Elwood F. and Christina Pope. She was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School in Pennsylvania, afterward enrolling in and graduating from St. Luke's School of Nursing. Linda went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a registered nurse, where she achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Following her military service, Linda continued her career as a registered nurse through employment at University Heights Nursing Home in Albany. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in East Greenbush, and enjoyed time spent with friends at the East Greenbush YMCA. Linda is survived by her husband, Stanley J. Frodyma Jr.; sons, Kevin of Latham, Mark (Tammy) of Rotterdam, and daughter Kelly of Cohoes. Linda is also survived by her brother, Robin Pope of East Haven, Conn.; grandchildren, Jennifer (TJ) Stone, Katelyn, Emily, Morghan, and Quinn; as well as four nieces and three nephews. In addition to her mother and father, Linda was predeceased by her brother, Larry Pope, of Georgia. A special thank you from Linda's family goes out to the caring and dedicated staff of The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, who assisted Linda through the final stage of her life. Friends may call Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m., also at New Comer in Colonie. Following Wednesday's service, a burial will take place in Memory Gardens 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd in Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Linda to: The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 14, 2019