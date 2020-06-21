Ramundo, Linda L. ALBANY Linda Lee Ramundo, 62, departed unexpectedly in the early hours on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after being transported by ambulance to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., with an unknown cause of her sudden death. Linda was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Joan and Vito Ramundo. Linda was a unique and special person, who lived her short life to its fullest. After a highly successful and stressful career managing large computer projects for which she used her high-energy and people-skills, Linda retired in 2016. She moved many times in her life to wherever her heart took her. After graduating from Syracuse University in 1979, she left New York, eventually living in Pittsfield, Mass., Germantown, Md., Dallas, Texas, Lake City, Colo. and finally in Tijeras, N.M. where she lived happily surrounded by nature, beauty, and peace. Everywhere Linny lived, she made deep, long-lasting friends, who she loved and who loved her. Her energy was infectious and she knew only one speed giving 150% to everything she did. Just as her heart took her to live in many states, Linda also took joy in all physical and artistic activities, first as a student, then as a teacher, including piano in Maryland, clogging and quilting in Colorado, and salsa/tango in New Mexico. She mastered everything she did, and her most recent plan was to learn how to play drums, which she had purchased but passed before she could master them. Linda loved hiking, working out and most recently, a few days before she passed, she appeared in a body building show for which she trained for months and was proud of the transformation of her already fit body into flexing muscles while walking in high heels in a bikini. As with everything she did, she looked absolutely incredible. She also loved to talk, text and post photos on Facebook, sharing her life with her family and friends. Throughout her life, Linda was devoted to her cats, many of whom moved with her around the country. Linda loved to entertain and travel with family and friends, including to her timeshare in Cabo, Mexico around her birthday each year. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her beloved nephew, Michael Ramundo but is survived by his wife Linda and their son Bryan. She also is survived by her three brothers, Vito Ramundo of Schenectady, Michael (Barbara) Ramundo of Islip, N.Y., and Nicholas Ramundo (Halina, deceased) of Altamont; her three sisters, Marjorie M. Bear of Kapolei, Hawaii, Victoria A. Ramundo (Joseph Chyrywaty) of Slingerlands, and Debra Ramundo (Dennis Cox) of Lake City, Colo. Linny also is survived by her dear friends in Dallas, Texas, Lake City, Colo. and Albuquerque, N.M. Private celebrations of life will be held at later dates at locations to be determined based on COVID-19 restrictions. Linda's philosophy was to "never regret a day in your life: good days give happiness, bad days give experience; worst days give lessons, and best days give memories." In lieu of flowers, please donate time, energy or money to anything you care about in memory of our dear sister Linda. To view Linda's online guestbook please visit www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.