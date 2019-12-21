Rex, Linda L. ALBANY Linda L. Rex, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Linda was born on August 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Josephine and Carlos Stickles. She grew up in Albany and worked in banking for many years. Linda lived in Stuyvesant, and married David G. Rex in 1970. They were happily married for 49 years. Linda was a feisty, loving, gentle, and kind woman. She was always happy, funny, and sharp as a tack. Generous, full of wisdom and always caring for others before herself. Linda loved spending time collecting shells at the beach. She will be dearly missed. Linda is survived by her husband David G. Rex; her daughters, Tonya Watkins and her husband Mark, Michelle Rex Murphy and her husband Dan and Christen Rex; her grandchildren, Corey, Jonathan, Zachary, Lindsey and Hailey; and her great-grandchildren, Cooper and Carter. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Monday after 11 a.m. Interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019