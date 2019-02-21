Dilillo, Linda Lee ALBANY Linda Lee Dilillo was born on June 10, 1952, she passed away on February 19, 2019. Linda always managed to bring joy to others even when she wasn't feeling the greatest. She had a great heart and was always willing to help out anyone in need. Linda had a beautiful soul and nothing made her soul shine brighter than when she was surrounded by family. Her grandkids were her everything. She would do anything to make them happy and they would do anything for their Nana. Linda went to perform her special job as God's housekeeper on February 19, 2019, surrounded by the people who filled her heart with the most joy, her family. Linda leaves to celebrate her life, her partner for 50 plus years, her husband, John Dilillo Jr.; her daughters, Shannelle Wall-Carty and Stacey Dilillo; son John Dilillo III; son-in-law Derek Wall-Carty; daughter-in-law Heather Dilillo; grandchildren, Kenan, Lia, Marina, Ariana, Joel, and Logan. Also survived by numerous sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends. Mom, you always found a way to bring sunshine to our cloudy days. We love you and miss you so much, Mom!!!! Written in love through immense sorrow, your family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lee Dilillo.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019