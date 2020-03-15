Fitzpatrick, Linda Lee ALBANY Linda Lee Fitzpatrick, 43, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of late Linda L. Fitzpatrick and Wilfred F. Fitzpatrick Jr.; and twin sister of Wilfred (Billy) Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her siblings, John (Christy), Raymond (Karen), Ivan (Verna), Bonny and Kathleen Fitzpatrick. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Linda's family on Monday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A prayer service will follow at 12 p.m. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the service in Jerusalem Cemetery, Feura Bush.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020