Hurley, Linda M. CASTLETON-ON- HUDSON Linda M. Hurley, 79, passed away on March 31, 2020, at her home following a period of declining health. She was born in Albany on November 8, 1940, a daughter of Donald and Jane (Sedden) Burton. She graduated from Bethlehem Central School District in 1958 and attended Vermont College in Montpelier, Vt. Linda worked for seven years for the Bethlehem Central School District. She then worked for the Albany County Civil Service, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Albany Yacht Club from 1977 until her passing. She enjoyed her family, friends, reading and her furry friend, Cody. Linda was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald Jr.; and her mother-in-law, Jacklyn Hurley. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Timothy Hurley; three daughters, Sandra (Russ) Domenico Crounse, Sharon Domenico Smith and Suzanne (Shawn) Domenico Foust; and three stepchildren, Deborah (Dan) Dyer, Michael (Leslie) Hurley and Jennifer (Al) Roberts. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Linda's memory. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020