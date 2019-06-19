Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Legnante. View Sign Service Information Mevec Funeral Home 224 Milton Avenue Ballston Spa , NY 12020 Send Flowers Obituary

Legnante, Linda M. BALLSTON SPA Linda Legnante, 72, went to join her beloved husband Jack in the arms of the Lord on June 16, 2019. She was born in Niskayuna to the late Robert J. and Joyce Murphy. Linda retired from the Ballston Spa Central Schools in Ballston Spa, where she was loved by many of the children she delivered safely to and from school daily. Linda trusted the Word of God and knew the Lord was her Deliverer. "He shall call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him." Psalm 91:15, KJV. Linda recognized that the Lord had faithfully delivered her from many trials and tribulations. On June 16, the Lord honored the desires of her heart and delivered her from this earthly realm and transitioned her to her new home in Heaven. She was predeceased by her husband Jack L. Legnante who died on May 16, 2000; and her brother Dennis Murphy. Survivors include her daughter Angela Nadeau of North Carolina; her sons, Robert (Kristi) Legnante of North Carolina, Travis Legnante of New York and Kory (Lindsey Marcinkiewicz) Legnante of New York; her sister Charlene (Raymond) Ellis; her grandchildren, Bryce McIntosh, Joshua Legnante, Brooke Legnante, and Megan Legnante; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Abbey. Linda requested an intimate funeral and burial. For those who knew Linda in her fruitful journey with us, her committal service will be on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. "And the peace of God, which surpasses every thought, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:7, HCSB In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out in Linda's name to Steve Caporizzos's Pet Connection and sent to 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY, 12204. Arrangements by Mevec Funeral Home. For directions or to light a candle visit us at







