Reed, Linda M. SCHENECTADY Linda M. Reed, 73 of Schenectady, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Baptist Health Center in Scotia. Linda was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Lester Morton St. Clair and Louise M. Welch St. Clair. She was employed by the former Hallmark Nursing Home in Schenectady, and was also an advocate for those in need. Linda was a caring woman with a strong voice. She loved her children dearly and always placed their needs before hers. Linda was also a playful soul who loved music and dancing, was always up for a good laugh, and loved to travel. Linda is survived by her beloved partner of over 40 years, Bernard Frank Makowski of Schenectady; her children, Mark S. Reed Jr. (Audra) of Galway, Gary J. Reed (Melissa Ann) of Queensbury, and Lisa Ellen Pjontek (Bill) of Albany; her brother Floyd St. Clair (Lois) and sister Carol Stepien (Daniel) both of East Greenbush; her sister-in-law Doris St. Clair of Schroon; her grandchildren, Savannah, Dylan, Shayna Reed, Garrett, Gabrielle, Nathan, Cameron Reed, and Donnan Paddock; her great-grandson Patrick; and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com