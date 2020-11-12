1/1
Linda M. Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reed, Linda M. SCHENECTADY Linda M. Reed, 73 of Schenectady, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Baptist Health Center in Scotia. Linda was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Lester Morton St. Clair and Louise M. Welch St. Clair. She was employed by the former Hallmark Nursing Home in Schenectady, and was also an advocate for those in need. Linda was a caring woman with a strong voice. She loved her children dearly and always placed their needs before hers. Linda was also a playful soul who loved music and dancing, was always up for a good laugh, and loved to travel. Linda is survived by her beloved partner of over 40 years, Bernard Frank Makowski of Schenectady; her children, Mark S. Reed Jr. (Audra) of Galway, Gary J. Reed (Melissa Ann) of Queensbury, and Lisa Ellen Pjontek (Bill) of Albany; her brother Floyd St. Clair (Lois) and sister Carol Stepien (Daniel) both of East Greenbush; her sister-in-law Doris St. Clair of Schroon; her grandchildren, Savannah, Dylan, Shayna Reed, Garrett, Gabrielle, Nathan, Cameron Reed, and Donnan Paddock; her great-grandson Patrick; and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved