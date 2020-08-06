Dunne, Linda Marie ROTTERDAM Linda Marie Dunne, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Hazel Arthur. Linda Marie Arthur was born on January 8, 1947. She married Thomas L. Dunne on July 3, 1971. She graduated from Sand Lake High School and Albany Business College. She is survived by her husband and her two sons, Thomas Jr. and Todd D.; and her daughter Kelly Lin Dunne (Glenn) Davis. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erin E. Dunne, Glenn Davis and Justus Davis. She will also be remembered by her two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Kobe Davis. Following Linda's wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the nurses at the Community Hospice of St. Peter's Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com