Sullivan, Linda Marie (Bishop) CLAVERACK Linda Marie Sullivan (Bishop), 70 of Claverack, passed away on April 4, 2020. Born in Troy, Linda was the daughter of Lloyd J. Bishop and the late Francis H. Bishop. Linda was a graduate of Shaker High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College earning her associate degree and then her bachelor's degree from the State University College at Oneonta, and eventually earning her Master of Education from State University of Albany. Linda was a career educator, teaching in the Worcester School District after College, where she would move on to teach at Vanderhyden Hall, and ending her 35 plus year teaching career at Taconic Hills High School as a global studies and government/economics teacher. Linda was named as a Fulbright Scholar which allowed her to combine her love of travel and education when she traveled to Morocco to further her studies in world cultures. Linda enjoyed any opportunity she could to travel and loved a good sunset on a sandy beach. But the light of her life were her two granddaughters and she relished every opportunity she had to spend time with them. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Sullivan of Kinderhook and her son Matthew (Kelly) Sullivan of East Greenbush; her granddaughters, Payton Minbiole and Avery Sullivan; her brothers, Lloyd (Donna) Bishop of Clifton Park, and Michael (Darlene) Bishop of Latham, her sister Nancy (Tim) Bailey of Nassau, and her brother Kevin (Tammy) Bishop of Moorseville, N.C.; her godson Zachary and her many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda M. Sullivan be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.





