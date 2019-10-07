Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mary (Pendt) St. Louis. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

St. Louis, Linda Mary (Pendt) ALTAMONT Linda Mary (Pendt) St. Louis, 68, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, after a long illness at Ellis Hospital. Born on October 24, 1950, in Albany, Linda was the only daughter of Julia and Edwin Pendt Sr. of Schenectady. Linda loved God, her family, and her community. Linda was a member of St. George's Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church. Linda's compassion for others was evident in her daily life as she offered consolation and care to all that she knew or met. She was a registered nurse and administrator for Ellis Hospital for over 30 years, followed by employment at Northwoods Rehabilitation and Extended Care Facility at Hilltop, Guilderland Center Nursing Home, and Home Instead. She maintained her nursing license until her passing. Linda was also an active member and past president of the St. George's Parish Council. Linda was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Edwin Pendt Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, George; her daughter, Jenna McIntyre; and the light of her life, her two grandchildren, Devin and Julia McIntyre. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, which will be held on Wednesday, October 9, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where Trisagion Prayers will be offered at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral rite will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, in St. George's Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1 St. George Place, Albany. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Those who wish, may send memorial contributions to St. George's Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1 St. George Place, Albany, NY, 12202, or a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit







