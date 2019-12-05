|
Stevens, Linda May Flagler ALBANY Linda May Flagler Stevens, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah in Albany. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Gleason Flagler and Dorothy Bell Flagler. She had resided in Troy most of her life. She graduated from Emma Willard School and earned her bachelor's degree from Russell Sage College and her master's degree from R.P.I. Linda was the training coordinator for Saint Gobain in Watervliet for over a decade, mission coordinator for the Episcopal Diocese of Albany and formerly worked at R.P.I. in the Registrars and Alumni Offices. Linda is survived by her two sons, Hugh Stevens and Matthew H. Stevens (Kerri); three grandchildren, Drew, Zach and Ethan Stevens; and two nephews, Brad and Kyle Flagler. She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Flagler. Linda was a woman filled with love and laughter and always gave freely of herself and her time to those around her. She found much enjoyment in coordinating and conducting mission trips to Haiti. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, with the memorial service at 1 p.m. which will be held in St. John's Church, 146 First St., Troy, with Deacon Sandy Tatem, officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Linda May Flagler Stevens to St. John's Church of Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019