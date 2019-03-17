Mitchell, Linda WILEYVILLE, W.Va. Linda Mitchell, 65 years old of Wileyville, formerly of Roundup, Mont., passed peacefully on December 16, 2018, at Sisterville Center, Sisterville, W.Va. Born on July 12, 1953, in Albany, Linda was the daughter of Frank V. Mitchell and Alice J. (Castle) Mitchell of Castleton, where she was raised. Linda loved the outdoors, loved to travel and was a trapper/hunter, as well as a member of the NRA. She was adventurous and touched the lives of many. Predeceased by her brother Frank A. Mitchell; she is survived by daughter Monica Lee Morris of Wileyville; son Jarrod C. Lehman of Perkasie, Pa.; sister Mary Selby of Schaghticoke; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held on March 19, 2019. Please contact Mary Selby for details at [email protected]
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019