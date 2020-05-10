Ling, Linda Moone-Anne Kwok NEW YORK, N.Y. The arc of Linda Moone-Anne Kwok Ling's full and colorful life began and ended during historic events. Born in Shanghai on May 27, 1934, to T. W. Kwok, a diplomat, and Grace Wong Kwok, a concert pianist, during the crisis years leading to war with Japan, Linda K. Ling, died of sepsis on April 24, 2020, in New York City, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Fun and feisty, she will be remembered for her fierce independence and ability to put everyone at ease. Her early years in China and Hong Kong were marked by frequent moves that included fleeing to the interior of China in 1942 to escape the Japanese invasion in World War II. Linda and family left Hong Kong on the S.S. Cleveland, landing in San Francisco on June 17, 1950. A 1951 graduate of Dana Hall School, she attended Wellesley College. After marrying Frederick F. Ling in 1954, Linda transferred to the University of Pittsburgh, earning a B.S. in bacteriology in 1956. Along the way, she worked as a lab technician in the schools of public health at Harvard and at the University of Pittsburgh, where she also made time to play with Dr. Salk's monkeys. In 1956 Fred's career as an educator in mechanical engineering took the young couple first to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where they started their family, to the University of Leeds (1970-71), and then to the University of Texas at Austin (1992-2002.) Linda, who became a naturalized citizen in 1962, raised their children, volunteered in her communities, and worked in the Rensselaer County Department of Social Services for sixteen years, retiring as a welfare examiner in 1991. Returning to the Empire State in 2002, the duo embraced retired life in Lower Manhattan's Battery Park City. Linda was her husband's primary care giver for several years before his death in 2014. Always curious, she relished sitting on her bench outdoors where she could people watch and captivate passersby and dear friends alike with her stories. Linda K. Ling answered to many names, but the one this proud grandmother loved best was Nai-nai. Her favorite song, from the first movie she saw as a little girl, was "Over the Rainbow," and no doubt Linda has found her new bench somewhere over the rainbow. She leaves three children, Erica (Stephen Mink), Alfred (Molly), and Arthur (Olivia Wang); four grandchildren, Frank, Timothy, and Edward Ling and Thea Mink; and her brother, Daniel W. Y. Kwok. Services will be private.





