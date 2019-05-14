Moore, Linda REXFORD Linda Moore, age 67, died in her home in Clifton Park on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, due to complications from alcoholism. Beginning in childhood, Linda was a caretaker. Growing up in an abusive and chaotic family, Linda adjusted and survived by telling herself that everything was alright and getting down to the business of life. She cared for her younger siblings and then her own children and husband. In later years, her emotional toughness no longer served her well and she relied on alcohol to dull life's difficult feelings. When Linda was well she was known for her love of quilting. She was a dedicated member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her camp in the Adirondacks. Linda was generous with her time and money and use to say "money is only as good as what you can do with it." She and her husband gave their beloved family camp to their daughter and her family so that they could build their dream home on family land that had been cherished for generations. Linda was predeceased by her husband Donald Moore and her son Steven Moore who were both lost to alcoholism. She is survived and remembered by her brother Larry Fickenworth; sisters, Dianne Calise and Terri Montgomery; her daughter Meghan Riihimaki, son-in-law David Riihimaki, and granddaughters, Anna and Lila Riihimaki; and her daughter-in-law Angela Moore. The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Donations to the Prevention Council of Saratoga County would be greatly appreciated. The Prevention Council seeks to reduce the prevalence of addiction and support recovery. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary