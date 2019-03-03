Sutherland, Linda Platt OLNEY, Md. Linda Sutherland passed away on June 14, 2018. She was born in Albany in 1941, the daughter of Elinor Bennett Sutherland and William Platt Sutherland. Linda graduated from the Albany Academy for Girls in Albany, N.Y. and Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. While living in Washington, D.C., Linda earned a master's degree from Georgetown University. Linda was a political science major at Vassar and, following an internship in Washington, D.C., she never looked back. She loved the excitement of the United States' capital and moved there following graduation from Vassar. There she worked as an assistant to Richard Scammon at the Elections Research Center and with others on the team helped with the production of Mr. Scammon's acclaimed book "The Real Majority: An Extraordinary Examination of the American Electorate." Linda's next adventure was to join an entrepreneur to launch Federal Reports Inc., a legal information and consulting firm. Linda's role emphasized the production of a variety of legal career publications while her partner focused on legal counseling. The company was sold to a Fortune 500 firm in 2007. After retiring, Linda remained in Georgetown and continued to enjoy the vibrancy of living in the D.C. area. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Elinor and William Sutherland; and her sister, Barbara Sutherland. She is survived by her sister, Marcia Sutherland of San Diego; and her cousin Howard Bennett of Schenectady. Funeral services were held privately amongst family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019