Pollman, Linda Victoria GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. Linda Victoria Pollman died peacefully in her home in Green Valley, Ariz. on September 30, 2020. Linda was born in Flushing, N.Y. to Vincent and Laura Militello Kurner. She grew up in Coxsackie and graduated from Coxsackie - Athens High School. She attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany and graduated with a degree in chemistry. She, at first, worked for the New York State Food Laboratory and then for the New York State Department of Civil Service where she rose to a managerial position, supervising a group whose task was to recruit recent graduates for managerial positions in various New York State departments, She retired in 2003. She lived in East Greenbush all of her working life and found Green Valley, Ariz. in 2005. She is survived by her husband Roger; her two sons, Brian Pollman and Christopher Bokus (Mary Semprevio); a granddaughter, Rachel Semprevio; her sister Roberta Morehouse (Boyd); a nephew, Sean Morehouse (Caitlin); and a niece, Laura Morehouse. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene, Linda had many interests. She was an avid gardener, belonging to the East Greenbush Garden club and then the Green Valley Gardeners. She was well-known for her home flower gardens, her mermaid collection and for her Christmas nativity scene collection. She was an active member of the Best-Luther Volunteer Fire Department in East Greenbush and worked with the Green Valley Gourd Group. Her competitive nature led her to running in her 30's, running in races from New York City to Bennington, Vt. In her 40's, she discovered rowing and skulled in many senior rowing events throughout the northeast and Canada. She was a member of the Albany Rowing Club and oversaw the Empire State Regatta for four years in the late 80's and early 90's. The most fun was an International Masters rowing event in Via Reggio, Italy. This aroused her interest in foreign travel. She had already traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Now, she visited European, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, African, South American, and South Pacific countries. In all, she has traveled to more than 30 foreign countries. Linda will be missed dearly by all her friends and family. There are presently no plans for a memorial service. Donations may be sent to the National Aphasia Association.





