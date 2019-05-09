Lisa Barbolt Prosser

Service Information
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-4500
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
Grace Fellowship
Route 146
Halfmoon, NY
Obituary
Prosser, Lisa Barbolt CLIFTON PARK Lisa Barbolt Prosser, 59, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home in the loving company of her family after a brief illness Survivors include her husband Emmett; children, Brianna Rolston, Brandon Stanley, and Christine Blowers; five grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Rich and Anita Baisley and families. Celebration of life services will be held next Friday, May 17, in Grace Fellowship, Route 146, Halfmoon. Full obituary to appear in next week's edition To offer condolences, visit devito-salvadorefh.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019
