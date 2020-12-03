Noonan, Lisa Chodos SARATOGA SPRINGS Lisa Chodos Noonan, born on March 24, 1953, to Dr. Robert and Laura Chodos, passed away at home on November 30, 2020, with her family at her side. Lisa was remarkable in so many ways; having lived with cancer for 16 years, never allowing the cancer to impact her contagious enthusiasm for life and exceptional level of personal optimism; starting each day knowing that today will be a great day and tomorrow even better, as evident by the ever present smile and twinkling eyes; or her singular focus on searching out opportunities to fill everyone in her orbit with joy, excitement, and lots of laughs. If the value of a person's life is measured by the number of people they touch in living it, then it is not possible to even attempt to put a value on Lisa's life. The people she touched, the friendships she made and maintained are innumerable. Lisa had the ability to see the positive in every person bringing her outgoing, warm and loving personality into every conversation. Lisa also had the innate ability to make the time she spent with family and friends, whether it was a one on one or a group setting, special and memorable. Her smile and laugh were simply infectious. We will always remember her joy and excitement at her son Billy's wedding to Lauren, who was as close to Lisa as a daughter could be. The joy on that day was only surpassed on the day of her grandson William's birth. Lisa was a graduate of the University of Colorado and studied music at The Juilliard School. When her children arrived, Lisa changed career devoting every day to being a mother to her two children, supporting their every activity, as well as cheering on and supporting their friends, all the while finding time to teach piano to dozens and dozens of Saratoga children. An avid tennis player, skier, and rower Lisa found great joy in the company of her fellow master rowers with the Saratoga Rowing Association. Lisa is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Billy; daughter-in-law, Lauren (Billingham); grandson, William; her mother, Laura Chodos; her sister, Amy Chodos Deluca, and her children, Laura, Will, his wife Lisa (Moore), Chad, his wife Jessy (Williams), and Chad's children, Aven, Calla, and Ellie; her brother Bob, his wife Chris (Woods), their children, Adam and Hudson and Hudson's wife Kelly (Molitor); her brother, Andy, his wife Patty (McKenney), their children, Kelley and Nick and Nicks wife Allie; her brothers and sister, Mike Noonan, his wife Meg (Lukens) and their children, Kelley and Claudia; Peter Noonan; Ann Elliot (Noonan), her husband Joe and their children, Leo, George and Wally; and her many, many, many friends. Lisa was predeceased by her son, Jonathan; her father, Dr. Robert Chodos; her father and mother-in-law, Judge William and Helen Noonan; and her nephew, Robert Chodos Jr. Given the environment in which we are living, a celebration of Lisa's life will be held at a later date when we can all gather, share memories, and toast an individual who brought so much joy, excitement, love and let us not forget laughs and smiles to all who knew her. Anyone wishing to remember Lisa in a way that can make a difference may do so by make a donation in her memory to the Jimmy Fund at Danna Farber Cancer Institute, Boston Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway.