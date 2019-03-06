|
|
Donovan, Lisa Elizabeth RENSSELAER Lisa Elizabeth Donovan of Rensselaer passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home. Lisa was born in Troy to Robert and Lois Lovely Donovan. In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her five children, Brittany, Thaddeus, Matthew, Zachary and Justine; good friend, William Katras; granddaughter, Connor; her two sisters, Lois Green and Brenda Donovan; her nieces, Tara Jackson, Meagan Green, Courtney Donovan and nephew, Josh Sager. Lisa enjoyed crocheting and always loved surrounding herself with her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, March 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. at 165 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer. Make condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019